Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Acquires 533,515 Shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 103.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,047,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 533,515 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank owned about 0.15% of Aflac worth $56,206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AFL. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Aflac during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in Aflac during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Aflac during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Aflac during the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new position in Aflac during the 1st quarter worth $46,000. 63.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Aflac alerts:

AFL traded up $0.27 on Monday, reaching $57.53. 168,452 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,465,424. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $54.44. Aflac Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $33.37 and a fifty-two week high of $57.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.94, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.01.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.32. Aflac had a return on equity of 11.79% and a net margin of 25.23%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.61%.

In other Aflac news, Director Karole Lloyd purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $55.21 per share, for a total transaction of $55,210.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 37,035 shares in the company, valued at $2,044,702.35. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles D. Lake II sold 12,324 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.58, for a total value of $660,319.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 42,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,268,416.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AFL. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Aflac from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. UBS Group began coverage on Aflac in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Aflac from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on Aflac from $48.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on Aflac from $48.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aflac presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.83.

About Aflac

Aflac, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision financial protection services. It operates through the Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.) segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

Featured Story: Insider Trading – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Aflac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aflac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.