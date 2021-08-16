Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Boosts Position in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 86,979 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,314 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank owned 0.11% of Align Technology worth $53,144,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ALGN. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Align Technology in the first quarter worth $27,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Align Technology by 150.0% in the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 50 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in shares of Align Technology by 226.7% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 49 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Align Technology in the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Align Technology in the first quarter worth $34,000. 77.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ALGN shares. BNP Paribas started coverage on Align Technology in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $790.00 target price on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on Align Technology in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $790.00 target price on the stock. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Align Technology in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on Align Technology from $690.00 to $770.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Align Technology from $650.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $680.71.

In other Align Technology news, SVP Julie Ann Coletti sold 782 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $710.00, for a total transaction of $555,220.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director C Raymond Larkin, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $621.73, for a total value of $3,108,650.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 26,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,295,543.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 34,049 shares of company stock valued at $22,138,280 over the last three months. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALGN traded down $0.53 during trading on Monday, hitting $690.66. 15,711 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 605,099. Align Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $289.52 and a 52-week high of $714.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $633.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.69.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.91. Align Technology had a return on equity of 21.42% and a net margin of 20.10%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Align Technology, Inc. will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Align Technology Company Profile

Align Technology, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of orthodontics, restorative, and aesthetic dentistry products. It operates through the Clear Aligner, and Scanner and Services segments. The Clear Aligner segment consists of invisalign full, teen, and assist products, and vivera retainers for treating malocclusion.

