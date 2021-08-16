Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Boosts Stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 11.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 239,940 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,598 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Danaher were worth $64,390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Danaher by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,144,018 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,234,975,000 after buying an additional 786,018 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Danaher by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 14,827,622 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,337,402,000 after acquiring an additional 480,620 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Danaher by 2.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,891,600 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,219,926,000 after purchasing an additional 197,104 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its stake in Danaher by 20.1% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,380,506 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,660,906,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234,748 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Danaher by 8.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,480,237 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,458,572,000 after purchasing an additional 520,564 shares during the period. 71.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DHR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Danaher from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Danaher from $285.00 to $304.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Danaher from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Danaher from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Danaher from $282.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $310.93.

Shares of DHR stock traded up $3.71 on Monday, hitting $318.97. The stock had a trading volume of 97,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,471,357. The stock has a market capitalization of $227.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $278.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.88. Danaher Co. has a 52-week low of $192.51 and a 52-week high of $315.84.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.41. Danaher had a net margin of 21.00% and a return on equity of 17.68%. The business had revenue of $7.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.44 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 9.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Brian W. Ellis sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.00, for a total value of $3,492,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 6,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.93, for a total transaction of $2,002,831.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,140,329.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 58,031 shares of company stock worth $16,563,181 over the last quarter. 11.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, in order to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

