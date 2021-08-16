Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Buys 68,114 Shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) by 15.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 500,266 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 68,114 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank owned 0.28% of American Water Works worth $77,106,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AWK. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,923 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $759,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC grew its holdings in American Water Works by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 2,004 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Unigestion Holding SA acquired a new position in American Water Works in the 2nd quarter valued at $995,000. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in American Water Works by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 1,449 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its holdings in American Water Works by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 11,418 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,760,000 after buying an additional 2,131 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.65% of the company’s stock.

Get American Water Works alerts:

Shares of AWK stock traded up $2.58 on Monday, hitting $181.50. 21,903 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 894,787. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.92. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $131.01 and a 12 month high of $180.42. The company has a market capitalization of $32.94 billion, a PE ratio of 43.80, a P/E/G ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 0.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $164.58.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $999.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. American Water Works had a return on equity of 11.42% and a net margin of 19.26%. American Water Works’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be given a $0.603 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 9th. This is an increase from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.79%.

A number of research analysts have commented on AWK shares. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $159.00 to $181.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. US Capital Advisors lowered American Water Works from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Argus upgraded American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on American Water Works from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.50.

In other American Water Works news, SVP Melanie M. Kennedy sold 661 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.55, for a total value of $102,157.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About American Water Works

American Water Works Co, Inc engages in the provision of complementary water and wastewater services. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Businesses; Market-Based Businesses; and Other. The Regulated Businesses segment provides water and wastewater services to customers. The Market-Based Businesses segment is responsible for Military Services Group, Contract Operations Group, Homeowner Services Group, and Keystone Operations.

See Also: Percentage Decliners

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK).

Receive News & Ratings for American Water Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Water Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.