Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Buys 87,343 Shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 461,012 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 87,343 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank owned 0.45% of Owens Corning worth $45,133,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 3,875.0% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 318 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in Owens Corning in the first quarter worth $34,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Owens Corning by 51.1% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Owens Corning in the first quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives grew its stake in Owens Corning by 3,580.8% in the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 957 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Owens Corning alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on OC shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Owens Corning from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Loop Capital increased their target price on Owens Corning from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays increased their target price on Owens Corning from $89.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Owens Corning in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $102.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Owens Corning from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Owens Corning has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.06.

OC traded up $0.57 on Monday, hitting $96.75. 32,202 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 879,088. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.34. The company has a market capitalization of $9.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.92 and a beta of 1.54. Owens Corning has a one year low of $63.03 and a one year high of $109.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.50. Owens Corning had a return on equity of 21.31% and a net margin of 11.85%. Equities analysts predict that Owens Corning will post 8.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 16th were issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 15th. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.96%.

Owens Corning Company Profile

Owens Corning manufactures and markets a range of insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composite materials in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and manufactures and sells glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

Featured Article: How the Dogs of the Dow Strategy Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Owens Corning (NYSE:OC).

Receive News & Ratings for Owens Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owens Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.