Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Decreases Stock Position in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lessened its position in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 409,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 46,747 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $41,926,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new position in Royal Bank of Canada during the first quarter worth approximately $91,000. Tsfg LLC lifted its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 96.8% during the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada during the first quarter worth $42,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada during the first quarter worth $49,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 131.8% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.07% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on RY shares. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from $123.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$132.00 to C$135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Royal Bank of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays raised their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from $137.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$133.00 to C$140.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.02.

RY traded down $0.43 on Monday, hitting $104.30. 33,846 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,160,296. Royal Bank of Canada has a twelve month low of $67.78 and a twelve month high of $105.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $148.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $102.08.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.80. Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 17.77% and a net margin of 24.73%. The firm had revenue of $9.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.8915 per share. This represents a $3.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. This is an increase from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is 27.99%.

Royal Bank of Canada Profile

Royal Bank of Canada engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, Investor and Treasury Services, Capital Markets, and Corporate Support. The Personal and Commercial Banking segment deals with a broad suite of financial products and services in Canada.

