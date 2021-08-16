Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Grows Position in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) by 6.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,211,534 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 75,907 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank owned about 0.21% of Centene worth $88,357,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Centene by 6.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,444,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,840,432,000 after purchasing an additional 2,809,039 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in Centene by 20.9% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 11,792,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $753,714,000 after buying an additional 2,041,173 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Centene by 57.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,288,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,653,000 after buying an additional 3,378,239 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Centene by 3.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,721,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,669,000 after buying an additional 250,523 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Centene by 11.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,094,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,421,000 after buying an additional 719,038 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.13% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Orlando Ayala sold 9,366 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $655,620.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Jesse N. Hunter sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.17, for a total transaction of $1,779,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 68,366 shares of company stock valued at $4,785,170 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CNC traded up $1.00 on Monday, reaching $64.07. 113,200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,891,253. The company has a market cap of $37.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.48. Centene Co. has a fifty-two week low of $53.60 and a fifty-two week high of $75.59. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.41 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $31.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.11 billion. Centene had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 0.61%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.40 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Centene Co. will post 5.14 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CNC shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Centene from $93.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Centene in a research report on Friday, July 9th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Centene from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Centene from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Centene from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.09.

About Centene

Centene Corp. operates as a healthcare enterprise, which engages in the provision of programs and services to government sponsored healthcare programs. It operates through the following segments: Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Medicaid Managed Care segment provides health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs through Medicaid.

