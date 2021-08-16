Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Grows Stake in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) by 11.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 270,576 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,137 shares during the period. Generac comprises 0.6% of Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank owned about 0.43% of Generac worth $112,330,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GNRC. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Generac during the fourth quarter worth about $298,000. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Generac by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 1,038 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in Generac by 240.0% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 204 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Generac during the 1st quarter valued at about $221,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Generac during the 1st quarter valued at about $136,000. 87.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:GNRC traded down $4.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $410.09. The stock had a trading volume of 17,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 845,266. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $169.34 and a 1 year high of $457.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $408.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $25.89 billion, a PE ratio of 50.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.31 and a beta of 0.90.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.04. Generac had a net margin of 16.18% and a return on equity of 39.62%. The company had revenue of $919.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $872.36 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 10.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on GNRC shares. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Generac from $406.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Generac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $448.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 9th. started coverage on shares of Generac in a report on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $475.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Generac from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Generac in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $420.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Generac presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $393.24.

In related news, insider Patrick John Forsythe sold 4,223 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $1,900,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Erik Wilde sold 5,443 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $2,177,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,419,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,093 shares of company stock worth $10,529,840 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel; and batteries and inverters.

