Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $349.54 Million Position in Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank trimmed its stake in Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI) by 14.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,852,266 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 500,471 shares during the quarter. Logitech International makes up about 1.9% of Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank owned 1.71% of Logitech International worth $349,535,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Logitech International by 38.2% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,809,548 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $506,635,000 after acquiring an additional 1,329,092 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in shares of Logitech International by 30.7% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,126,408 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $118,654,000 after acquiring an additional 264,390 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Logitech International by 360.2% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 797,988 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $83,391,000 after acquiring an additional 624,575 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Logitech International by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 720,613 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $75,305,000 after acquiring an additional 20,252 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Logitech International by 2,065.4% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 506,260 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,140,000 after acquiring an additional 482,880 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.44% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Nathan Olmstead sold 1,858 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $241,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 70,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,165,910. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 10,407 shares of company stock valued at $1,219,970 in the last three months. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ LOGI traded up $1.13 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $108.72. The company had a trading volume of 17,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 875,610. The stock has a market cap of $18.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.45 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50-day moving average of $120.17. Logitech International S.A. has a twelve month low of $66.78 and a twelve month high of $140.17.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The technology company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.54. Logitech International had a return on equity of 53.43% and a net margin of 18.40%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Logitech International S.A. will post 4.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on LOGI. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Logitech International in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Loop Capital downgraded Logitech International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Logitech International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Logitech International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $129.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Logitech International from $126.00 to $119.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.88.

Logitech International Company Profile

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets products that helps people connect to digital and cloud experiences worldwide. The company offers pointing devices, such as wireless mouse; corded and cordless keyboards, living room keyboards, and keyboard-and-mouse combinations; PC webcams; and keyboards for tablets and smartphones, as well as other accessories for mobile devices.

