Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $41.52 Million Stake in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lowered its position in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 4.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 108,746 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,675 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Anthem were worth $41,519,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Souders Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Anthem by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 2,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $997,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Anthem by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Anthem by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA increased its stake in shares of Anthem by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 5,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,019,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC increased its stake in Anthem by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC now owns 1,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ANTM traded up $8.91 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $376.40. The company had a trading volume of 49,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,193,332. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $383.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.77 billion, a PE ratio of 21.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.05. Anthem, Inc. has a 52-week low of $244.10 and a 52-week high of $406.00.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $7.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.34 by $0.69. The business had revenue of $33.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.22 billion. Anthem had a net margin of 3.27% and a return on equity of 15.24%. The company’s revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $9.20 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Anthem, Inc. will post 25.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.11%.

A number of analysts have commented on ANTM shares. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Anthem in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $430.00 price target for the company. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Anthem in a research note on Friday, July 9th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Anthem from $450.00 to $465.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Anthem from $454.00 to $459.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Anthem from $430.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Anthem presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $416.00.

In related news, Director Ryan M. Schneider purchased 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $384.36 per share, for a total transaction of $499,668.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,811,873.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO John E. Gallina sold 46,444 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $394.89, for a total value of $18,340,271.16. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 60,095 shares in the company, valued at $23,730,914.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 49,060 shares of company stock worth $19,376,233. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Anthem Company Profile

Anthem, Inc provides life, hospital and medical insurance plans. It offers a broad spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to the large and small employer, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets. The company operates through the following segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx and Other.

