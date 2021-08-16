Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $44.02 Million Holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank cut its position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 15.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,309 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 8,955 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $44,019,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLK. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of BlackRock by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 362,781 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $261,744,000 after purchasing an additional 21,484 shares in the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackRock by 3.4% during the first quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 1,789 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,349,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackRock by 9.4% during the first quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,856 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,399,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division lifted its position in shares of BlackRock by 4.4% during the first quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 829 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $625,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackRock by 3.8% during the first quarter. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 577 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on BLK shares. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of BlackRock from $1,000.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $1,011.00 to $1,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $950.00 to $975.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $773.00 to $803.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $890.00 to $984.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. BlackRock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $943.17.

Shares of BLK stock traded up $8.08 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $924.94. 11,158 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 606,328. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52 week low of $531.39 and a 52 week high of $922.34. The company has a 50 day moving average of $880.87. The stock has a market cap of $140.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.91, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The asset manager reported $10.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.33 by $0.70. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.39% and a return on equity of 16.30%. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $7.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 38.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be issued a dividend of $4.13 per share. This represents a $16.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 3rd. BlackRock’s payout ratio is 48.85%.

In other BlackRock news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 175 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $884.50, for a total value of $154,787.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Christopher J. Meade sold 2,106 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $877.24, for a total transaction of $1,847,467.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

