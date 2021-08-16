Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $49.44 Million Position in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) by 6.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 178,880 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,495 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank owned 0.34% of SolarEdge Technologies worth $49,437,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 100.0% in the first quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 82.8% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 117 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new position in SolarEdge Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 184.0% in the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 142 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 229.5% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 145 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.07% of the company’s stock.

Get SolarEdge Technologies alerts:

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $347.00 to $333.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $322.00 to $368.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Citigroup raised shares of SolarEdge Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $300.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Northland Securities boosted their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $321.78.

Shares of SEDG stock traded down $6.83 on Monday, hitting $277.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 984,155. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 3.73 and a quick ratio of 2.92. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $263.27. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $178.32 and a fifty-two week high of $377.00. The company has a market cap of $14.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 110.78, a PEG ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 0.95.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.49. SolarEdge Technologies had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 12.63%. The business had revenue of $480.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $455.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. SolarEdge Technologies’s revenue was up 44.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Marcel Gani sold 333 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.82, for a total value of $86,520.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director More Avery sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.66, for a total transaction of $3,699,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 79,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,725,893.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,005 shares of company stock valued at $9,322,727 in the last ninety days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SolarEdge Technologies Profile

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc engages in the development of energy technology, which provides inverter solutions. The firm operates through the following segments: Solar and All Other. The Solar segment includes the design, development, manufacturing, and sales of an inverter solution designed to maximize power generation.

Featured Article: Fundamental Analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SEDG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG).

Receive News & Ratings for SolarEdge Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SolarEdge Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.