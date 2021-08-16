Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $51.32 Million Position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank reduced its stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 104,702 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,865 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Intuit were worth $51,322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTU. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuit in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuit in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuit in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of Intuit in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Intuit in the first quarter valued at $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.03% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on INTU. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Intuit from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Intuit in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Intuit from $482.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Intuit from $450.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Intuit from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $556.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $469.92.

In other Intuit news, Chairman Brad D. Smith sold 163,061 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $431.50, for a total transaction of $70,360,821.50. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 517,568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $223,330,592. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Raul Vazquez sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.08, for a total value of $531,388.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,589 shares in the company, valued at $767,614.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 170,677 shares of company stock worth $73,737,829. 3.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:INTU traded up $2.19 on Monday, reaching $542.93. 44,337 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,254,618. The stock has a market capitalization of $148.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $502.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.96. Intuit Inc. has a 1-year low of $295.37 and a 1-year high of $541.21.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 24th. The software maker reported $6.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.19 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $4.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.27 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 28.76% and a net margin of 23.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 39.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.49 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 19th. Investors of record on Monday, July 12th were issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 9th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.98%.

Intuit Profile

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed; Consumer; and Strategic Partner. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

