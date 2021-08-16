Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $56.06 Million Stock Position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 398,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,414 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank owned about 0.08% of Marsh & McLennan Companies worth $56,064,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 78.0% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Marsh & McLennan Companies alerts:

In related news, CEO Scott Mcdonald sold 112,051 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.95, for a total transaction of $15,569,486.45. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,699 shares in the company, valued at $10,518,376.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $143.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $115.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Marsh & McLennan Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.69.

Shares of MMC stock traded up $1.97 during trading on Monday, reaching $153.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,842,403. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $142.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.94. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $102.11 and a one year high of $152.03.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.51 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 13.49% and a return on equity of 31.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.32 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 6.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 29th were issued a dividend of $0.535 per share. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. This is an increase from Marsh & McLennan Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 28th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is presently 43.06%.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which offers clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy and people. It operates through the following business segments: Risk & Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment includes risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

Featured Article: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC).

Receive News & Ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.