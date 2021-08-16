Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $58.26 Million Stock Position in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 62.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 285,720 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 109,367 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank owned about 0.09% of Baidu worth $58,258,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Baidu by 2.3% in the first quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 2,255 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $491,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Baidu by 3.0% during the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,938 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Henry James International Management Inc. increased its position in Baidu by 0.4% during the first quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 16,073 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,497,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in Baidu by 6.6% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 985 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, AXS Investments LLC increased its position in Baidu by 6.3% during the second quarter. AXS Investments LLC now owns 1,105 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BIDU traded down $6.05 on Monday, hitting $146.40. The stock had a trading volume of 367,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,097,927. Baidu, Inc. has a twelve month low of $115.59 and a twelve month high of $354.82. The company has a quick ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a 50 day moving average of $180.44. The company has a market cap of $49.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.34 and a beta of 1.01.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Baidu from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. China Renaissance Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price (down previously from $325.00) on shares of Baidu in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Baidu from $340.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. CLSA dropped their target price on shares of Baidu from $350.00 to $335.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Baidu from $450.00 to $250.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Baidu presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $291.26.

Baidu Company Profile

Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search and online marketing solutions. The firm’s products and services include Baidu App, Baidu Search, Baidu Feed, Haokan, Quanmin, Baidu Post Bar, Baidu Knows, Baidu Encyclopedia, Baidu Input Method Editor or Baidu IME and Overseas Products. It operates through the following segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI.

