Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $95.76 Million Position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 70.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 672,494 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 278,352 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank owned 0.07% of Applied Materials worth $95,764,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMAT. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Applied Materials in the first quarter worth approximately $403,729,000. Putnam Investments LLC grew its holdings in Applied Materials by 219.1% during the first quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 4,080,100 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $545,101,000 after purchasing an additional 2,801,305 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Applied Materials during the first quarter valued at approximately $255,171,000. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. acquired a new position in Applied Materials during the first quarter valued at approximately $223,426,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Applied Materials by 25.9% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,559,093 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,009,895,000 after purchasing an additional 1,555,159 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.75% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 13,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.03, for a total value of $1,863,405.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary E. Dickerson sold 74,524 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $10,433,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 314,171 shares of company stock valued at $43,984,125. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on AMAT shares. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on Applied Materials from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Applied Materials from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Mizuho increased their price target on Applied Materials from $155.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. ICAP increased their price target on Applied Materials from $130.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.58.

AMAT stock traded up $1.59 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $131.49. The stock had a trading volume of 448,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,795,235. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $136.80. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.15 and a 52 week high of $146.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $5.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.40 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 45.08% and a net margin of 22.35%. The business’s revenue was up 41.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is presently 23.02%.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for deposition, etch, ion implantation, rapid thermal processing, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, and wafer level packaging.

