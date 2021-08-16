Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Increases Holdings in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) by 3.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 569,877 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,002 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank owned about 0.21% of Aptiv worth $89,659,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Third Point LLC increased its holdings in Aptiv by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 1,550,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $213,745,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its holdings in Aptiv by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 12,296 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,696,000 after purchasing an additional 2,347 shares during the period. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC now owns 208,336 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $28,730,000 after acquiring an additional 4,266 shares during the period. Miura Global Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aptiv during the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,481,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 61.9% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 196,126 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $27,046,000 after acquiring an additional 74,975 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

APTV stock traded down $0.65 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $164.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,555,372. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.74, a PEG ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 2.11. Aptiv PLC has a 12 month low of $82.12 and a 12 month high of $170.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.06. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $158.13.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.59 billion. Aptiv had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 13.68%. Aptiv’s quarterly revenue was up 94.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.10) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Aptiv PLC will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP William T. Presley sold 4,000 shares of Aptiv stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.61, for a total transaction of $638,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 39,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,248,093.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 5,830 shares of Aptiv stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.90, for a total transaction of $914,727.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 359,693 shares in the company, valued at $56,435,831.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,660 shares of company stock valued at $2,470,867 in the last quarter. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on APTV shares. Raymond James upped their target price on Aptiv from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Aptiv from $169.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Barclays upped their target price on Aptiv from $164.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Aptiv from $171.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Aptiv from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $154.94.

Aptiv Company Profile

Aptiv Plc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of vehicle components. The firm also provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the global automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through the following business segments: Signal and Power Solutions, Advanced Safety and User Experience, and Eliminations and Other.

