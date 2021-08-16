Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Increases Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 262,327 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,604 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $60,595,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. United Bank boosted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. United Bank now owns 7,890 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,693,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of McDonald’s by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,677,754 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $359,985,000 after acquiring an additional 17,431 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Trust Co grew its position in McDonald’s by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 2,374 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. KG&L Capital Management LLC grew its position in McDonald’s by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 1,259 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, G&S Capital LLC grew its position in McDonald’s by 134.3% during the 1st quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 4,197 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $941,000 after purchasing an additional 2,406 shares during the period. 60.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MCD. MKM Partners increased their price target on McDonald’s from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on McDonald’s from $252.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $272.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $263.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of McDonald’s from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $256.72.

Shares of NYSE MCD traded up $2.07 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $240.89. 134,965 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,807,501. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $235.55. The stock has a market cap of $179.90 billion, a PE ratio of 25.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.64. McDonald’s Co. has a twelve month low of $202.73 and a twelve month high of $247.05.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.26. McDonald’s had a net margin of 31.72% and a negative return on equity of 83.98%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 8.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.29%.

In related news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,493 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.45, for a total value of $606,920.85. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $823,834.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kevin M. Ozan sold 47,649 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.90, for a total transaction of $11,621,591.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,922,603.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

