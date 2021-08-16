Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Lowers Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank trimmed its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,131,149 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 530,257 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in AT&T were worth $61,334,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in T. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of AT&T in the third quarter valued at about $453,000. Camden National Bank bought a new stake in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter worth about $278,000. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 8.8% in the first quarter. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,569 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 1,503 shares during the last quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 24.2% in the first quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 83,447 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,526,000 after purchasing an additional 16,248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DnB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 11.2% in the first quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 1,092,705 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,076,000 after purchasing an additional 110,460 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of T traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $28.20. 516,156 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,081,020. The stock has a market capitalization of $201.35 billion, a PE ratio of -90.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $28.51. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.35 and a 12 month high of $33.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.77.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $44.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.39 billion. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 12.78% and a negative net margin of 1.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th were issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.38%. AT&T’s payout ratio is 65.41%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank raised AT&T from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on AT&T in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. New Street Research raised AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of AT&T in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. AT&T presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.12.

In related news, CFO Pascal Desroches bought 3,056 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.06 per share, for a total transaction of $88,807.36. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 173,871 shares in the company, valued at $5,052,691.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John T. Stankey bought 34,614 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.81 per share, with a total value of $997,229.34. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

