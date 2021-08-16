Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Purchases 13,298 Shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 390,905 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,298 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank owned about 0.34% of Tractor Supply worth $72,732,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its position in Tractor Supply by 1.6% during the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 3,559,706 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $630,353,000 after buying an additional 54,372 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 156,985.0% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,141,699 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $556,332,000 after purchasing an additional 3,139,699 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,036,378 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $359,667,000 after purchasing an additional 49,122 shares in the last quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S boosted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 84.9% in the 1st quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 1,752,876 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $310,398,000 after purchasing an additional 805,053 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 54.1% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,230,204 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $217,937,000 after purchasing an additional 431,951 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on TSCO shares. Barclays upped their price objective on Tractor Supply from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Northcoast Research raised Tractor Supply from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Wedbush boosted their target price on Tractor Supply from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Tractor Supply from $210.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Tractor Supply from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Tractor Supply currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $192.77.

TSCO traded up $2.76 during trading on Monday, hitting $196.68. 24,084 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,117,806. The business’s 50 day moving average is $184.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Tractor Supply has a 12-month low of $127.78 and a 12-month high of $200.75. The firm has a market cap of $22.49 billion, a PE ratio of 25.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.04.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The specialty retailer reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 49.01% and a net margin of 7.39%. Tractor Supply’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.90 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply will post 7.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 20th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is 30.28%.

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

