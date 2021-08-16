Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Raises Stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,150,470 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,675 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank owned approximately 0.05% of Bristol-Myers Squibb worth $76,874,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Family Management Corp grew its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 49,613 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 268,503 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $16,951,000 after purchasing an additional 32,292 shares during the last quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC grew its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 20,395 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,363,000 after purchasing an additional 1,639 shares during the last quarter. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC grew its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 131.9% during the 1st quarter. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC now owns 61,013 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,852,000 after purchasing an additional 34,705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 56,670 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,578,000 after purchasing an additional 11,597 shares during the last quarter. 66.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BMY. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist Securities began coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Truist began coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $62.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Bristol-Myers Squibb currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.83.

Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock traded up $1.14 during trading on Monday, hitting $68.65. 299,788 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,837,125. The company has a fifty day moving average of $67.08. The stock has a market cap of $152.55 billion, a PE ratio of -29.74, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12 month low of $56.75 and a 12 month high of $69.34.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.04. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 11.44% and a positive return on equity of 37.76%. Sell-side analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd were issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.43%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

See Also: How do buyers and sellers choose a strike price?

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.