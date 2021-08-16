Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Raises Stock Holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 5.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 386,986 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 20,102 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $56,047,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TMUS. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC grew its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 14.5% during the second quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 562 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 3.9% during the first quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 1,976 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 18.8% during the second quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 475 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 17.7% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 531 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 4.2% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,206 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.88% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.63, for a total value of $2,852,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP David A. Miller sold 10,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.33, for a total value of $1,443,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 180,122 shares in the company, valued at $25,997,008.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 48,970 shares of company stock worth $7,050,902 over the last 90 days. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of TMUS stock traded down $4.19 on Monday, reaching $140.75. 263,855 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,325,153. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 52 week low of $107.56 and a 52 week high of $150.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $175.65 billion, a PE ratio of 45.02 and a beta of 0.56. The business has a fifty day moving average of $145.33.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $19.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.39 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 7.41% and a net margin of 4.93%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.09 EPS. Equities analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Securities increased their target price on T-Mobile US from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target (up previously from $130.00) on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Friday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded T-Mobile US from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $133.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, July 30th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on T-Mobile US from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $162.44.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

