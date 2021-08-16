Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Raises Stock Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 908,736 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,616 shares during the period. AbbVie accounts for approximately 0.6% of Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank owned about 0.05% of AbbVie worth $102,360,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie during the first quarter valued at about $1,835,000. GWM Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of AbbVie by 5.7% during the first quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 40,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,359,000 after purchasing an additional 2,157 shares in the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank grew its position in shares of AbbVie by 21.5% during the first quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 11,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after purchasing an additional 2,053 shares in the last quarter. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of AbbVie by 2.0% during the first quarter. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. now owns 79,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,630,000 after purchasing an additional 1,542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in shares of AbbVie by 6.0% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,826,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,623,000 after purchasing an additional 103,972 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.24% of the company’s stock.

ABBV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Argus raised their price objective on AbbVie from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of AbbVie from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of AbbVie from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of AbbVie from $128.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of AbbVie from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.01.

Shares of NYSE:ABBV traded up $2.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $118.50. 517,351 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,752,743. The company has a market capitalization of $209.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.77, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.54. AbbVie Inc. has a 12-month low of $79.11 and a 12-month high of $119.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.89.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $13.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.64 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 154.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.34 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.24%.

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

