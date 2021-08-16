Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Reduces Stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank reduced its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 9.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 446,545 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 48,151 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in NIKE were worth $68,986,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in NIKE in the third quarter worth about $338,000. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in NIKE in the first quarter worth approximately $233,000. Mcdonald Partners LLC increased its position in shares of NIKE by 24.7% during the first quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 9,277 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,839 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL increased its position in shares of NIKE by 7.6% during the first quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 13,597 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,807,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xcel Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of NIKE by 27.7% during the first quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,015 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,730,000 after purchasing an additional 2,820 shares in the last quarter. 60.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on NKE shares. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of NIKE in a report on Friday, June 25th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of NIKE from $160.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of NIKE from $165.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of NIKE from $150.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of NIKE from $150.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $173.06.

In other news, VP Chris L. Abston sold 16,500 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.00, for a total value of $2,508,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, COO Andrew Campion sold 7,125 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.50, for a total transaction of $1,221,937.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 403,010 shares of company stock worth $63,743,181. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE NKE traded up $0.62 during trading on Monday, reaching $172.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 297,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,463,643. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $272.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.87. NIKE, Inc. has a twelve month low of $105.11 and a twelve month high of $174.38. The business’s fifty day moving average is $154.76.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 23rd. The footwear maker reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $12.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.02 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 51.41%. NIKE’s quarterly revenue was up 94.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.51) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 30th will be paid a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 27th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.90%.

NIKE Profile

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

