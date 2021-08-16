Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Sells 10,553 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank trimmed its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 326,043 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 10,553 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $47,795,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in International Business Machines during the 3rd quarter valued at about $246,000. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in International Business Machines by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 5,642 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $752,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in International Business Machines during the 1st quarter valued at about $697,000. Allegiant Private Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in International Business Machines by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Allegiant Private Advisors LLC now owns 6,437 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $858,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in International Business Machines by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,791 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $772,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. 52.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on IBM. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $152.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of International Business Machines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $121.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. International Business Machines currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.63.

Shares of NYSE:IBM traded up $0.42 during trading on Monday, hitting $143.60. 152,210 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,559,598. International Business Machines Co. has a 1-year low of $105.92 and a 1-year high of $152.84. The company’s 50-day moving average is $143.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $128.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.23.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The technology company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.04. International Business Machines had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 36.79%. The company had revenue of $18.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.18 EPS. International Business Machines’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.64 per share. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.66%.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

Read More: Understanding Specialty Certificates of Deposit



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM).

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.