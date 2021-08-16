Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Sells 180,819 Shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank cut its stake in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) by 8.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,008,547 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 180,819 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank owned 0.53% of The Mosaic worth $64,093,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its stake in shares of The Mosaic by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 71,945 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,296,000 after acquiring an additional 8,395 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Mosaic in the 2nd quarter valued at about $350,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Mosaic by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,985 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,563,000 after acquiring an additional 7,770 shares during the last quarter. Tuttle Tactical Management increased its stake in shares of The Mosaic by 25.7% in the 2nd quarter. Tuttle Tactical Management now owns 19,595 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $625,000 after acquiring an additional 4,001 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Mosaic in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,559,000. 67.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MOS. Scotiabank upped their price target on The Mosaic from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on The Mosaic from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut The Mosaic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on The Mosaic from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on The Mosaic from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.41.

NYSE:MOS traded down $1.17 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $32.39. 270,093 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,454,781. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.30 billion, a PE ratio of 8.74, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The Mosaic Company has a twelve month low of $16.01 and a twelve month high of $38.23. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.59.

The Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. The Mosaic had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 14.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. Analysts forecast that The Mosaic Company will post 4.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were issued a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 2nd. This is an increase from The Mosaic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.29%.

The Mosaic Co engages in the production and marketing of concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients. The company operates its businesses through it’s wholly and majority owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. The Phosphates segment owns and operates mines and production facilities in North America which produces concentrated phosphate crop nutrients and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients, and concentrated crop nutrients.

