Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Sells 28,093 Shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank cut its stake in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 479,100 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 28,093 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank owned about 0.26% of Keysight Technologies worth $73,978,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in KEYS. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 41.5% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,166,075 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $454,015,000 after purchasing an additional 927,835 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in Keysight Technologies by 102.5% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,249,483 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $179,176,000 after buying an additional 632,417 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Keysight Technologies by 205.2% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 653,270 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $93,678,000 after buying an additional 439,225 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in Keysight Technologies by 16.0% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,946,702 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $422,023,000 after buying an additional 405,541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in Keysight Technologies by 7,784.2% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 364,961 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $52,335,000 after buying an additional 360,332 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.85% of the company’s stock.

KEYS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Keysight Technologies from $155.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Barclays cut Keysight Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $162.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research note on Sunday, May 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Keysight Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $151.90.

Shares of NYSE KEYS traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $166.45. The company had a trading volume of 9,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,067,369. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $90.62 and a one year high of $168.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.89. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $156.44. The company has a market cap of $30.96 billion, a PE ratio of 41.24, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.93.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.10. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 28.46% and a net margin of 16.21%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. Keysight Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Keysight Technologies news, SVP Ingrid A. Estrada sold 5,475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.14, for a total transaction of $816,541.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 88,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,217,681.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Satish Dhanasekaran sold 677 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.07, for a total value of $106,336.39. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 60,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,549,856. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 7,783 shares of company stock valued at $1,152,033. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test instruments; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions; and repair, calibration, and consulting services, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

