Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Sells 3,021 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank reduced its position in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 229,768 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 3,021 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in 3M were worth $45,639,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new stake in 3M during the first quarter worth $33,000. Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of 3M in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in shares of 3M in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA acquired a new position in shares of 3M in the first quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC increased its holdings in shares of 3M by 32.0% in the second quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 289 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. 64.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get 3M alerts:

MMM has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of 3M from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $210.00 to $212.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $208.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of 3M from $196.00 to $201.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of 3M from $198.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of 3M from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $218.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $198.92.

3M stock traded up $1.77 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $202.35. 108,662 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,417,047. The company has a market cap of $117.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.73. 3M has a twelve month low of $156.13 and a twelve month high of $208.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $199.01.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $8.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.59 billion. 3M had a net margin of 17.13% and a return on equity of 44.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.78 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that 3M will post 10.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd will be issued a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.73%.

In other 3M news, insider Jeffrey R. Lavers sold 6,025 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $1,205,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,194,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Eric D. Hammes sold 1,765 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.83, for a total transaction of $356,229.95. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,363,563.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,666 shares of company stock valued at $4,103,569 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

3M Company Profile

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

Recommended Story: Beige Book

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 3M (NYSE:MMM).

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.