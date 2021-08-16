Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Sells 32,330 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lowered its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,306,494 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,330 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $70,694,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in KO. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $244,000. First Interstate Bank acquired a new position in The Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter valued at $231,000. Charles Schwab Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 10,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 13,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $686,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, G&S Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 23,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.41% of the company’s stock.

Get The Coca-Cola alerts:

In related news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 6,625 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.08, for a total transaction of $378,155.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 176,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,086,093.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark Randazza sold 31,652 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.01, for a total transaction of $1,804,480.52. Following the sale, the insider now owns 69,925 shares in the company, valued at $3,986,424.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 113,580 shares of company stock worth $6,403,466. 1.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:KO traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $57.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 331,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,020,486. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $55.59. The company has a market capitalization of $247.79 billion, a PE ratio of 30.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.63. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1 year low of $46.97 and a 1 year high of $57.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $10.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.30 billion. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 22.19% and a return on equity of 44.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.15%.

Several research firms have commented on KO. Evercore ISI increased their target price on The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on The Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Truist raised their price objective on The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on The Coca-Cola from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on The Coca-Cola from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.25.

The Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

Read More: 52-Week Highs and Lows



Receive News & Ratings for The Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.