Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Sells 743 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank decreased its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 266,772 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 743 shares during the period. Mastercard accounts for approximately 0.5% of Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $97,396,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MA. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in Mastercard by 22.6% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 12,027,838 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,282,516,000 after purchasing an additional 2,218,827 shares during the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its stake in Mastercard by 46.0% in the first quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 5,869,782 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,089,936,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850,331 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Mastercard by 8.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,519,943 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,594,026,000 after purchasing an additional 1,401,668 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Mastercard by 19.2% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,877,284 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,448,657,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109,951 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in Mastercard by 7.1% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 12,010,838 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,276,688,000 after purchasing an additional 794,240 shares during the last quarter. 69.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Macquarie raised their target price on shares of Mastercard from $385.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Mastercard from $452.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Mastercard from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Mastercard from $428.00 to $453.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Compass Point lifted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $412.48.

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 78,973 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.34, for a total transaction of $29,246,860.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 107,902,874 shares in the company, valued at $39,960,750,357.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Vice Chairman Ann Cairns sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.00, for a total transaction of $152,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 114,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,565,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 718,419 shares of company stock valued at $273,342,263 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MA traded up $0.93 on Monday, hitting $363.68. 178,145 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,749,667. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1-year low of $281.20 and a 1-year high of $401.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $374.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market cap of $358.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.18.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.23. Mastercard had a net margin of 43.22% and a return on equity of 109.48%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 8.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is currently 27.37%.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

