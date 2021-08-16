Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Sells 8,600 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lessened its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 4.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 195,585 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 8,600 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Target were worth $47,281,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Secure Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Target by 2.8% during the second quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 1,753 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $424,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department grew its stake in Target by 0.8% in the first quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 6,250 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,238,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Target by 0.5% in the second quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,863 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,384,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Calamos Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Target by 1.9% in the second quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,616 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $632,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in Target by 3.0% in the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,735 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Target alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James upped their price target on Target from $215.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Target in a research note on Sunday, May 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $269.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Barclays increased their target price on Target from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Target from $233.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $246.05.

TGT stock traded up $1.40 during trading on Monday, reaching $262.94. The stock had a trading volume of 168,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,435,624. Target Co. has a 52 week low of $134.67 and a 52 week high of $267.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $248.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $130.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.38, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.01.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $3.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $1.44. Target had a return on equity of 45.70% and a net margin of 6.30%. The firm had revenue of $23.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Target Co. will post 12.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. This is an increase from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.87%.

In related news, insider Cara A. Sylvester sold 1,950 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.56, for a total transaction of $443,742.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,360 shares in the company, valued at $1,674,841.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark Schindele sold 4,758 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.05, for a total value of $1,037,481.90. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,836,199.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,670 shares of company stock worth $9,468,598 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Target Company Profile

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

Recommended Story: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.