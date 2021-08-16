Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Sells 93,157 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank decreased its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 437,817 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 93,157 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $50,756,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ABT. Camden National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 7,707 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $844,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. United Bank raised its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. United Bank now owns 27,315 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $2,991,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC now owns 2,959 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR raised its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR now owns 75,727 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $9,075,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allegiant Private Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Allegiant Private Advisors LLC now owns 7,426 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $890,000 after buying an additional 904 shares during the last quarter. 67.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Michael D. Dale sold 17,600 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.33, for a total transaction of $2,117,808.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Sammy Karam sold 8,000 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.50, for a total value of $980,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ABT. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $116.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Abbott Laboratories currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.82.

Shares of ABT traded up $1.61 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $124.67. The stock had a trading volume of 225,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,549,698. Abbott Laboratories has a 12 month low of $99.57 and a 12 month high of $128.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $116.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market cap of $221.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.66.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The healthcare product maker reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.15. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 26.75% and a net margin of 15.85%. The business had revenue of $10.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.67 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 41.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.32%.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

