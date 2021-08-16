Zurich Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:ZURVY) Earns “Buy” Rating from Berenberg Bank

Zurich Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:ZURVY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on ZURVY. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Zurich Insurance Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a report on Friday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Zurich Insurance Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.00.

Get Zurich Insurance Group alerts:

Shares of ZURVY stock traded up $0.68 during trading on Monday, reaching $44.54. The company had a trading volume of 38,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,992. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $40.74. The company has a quick ratio of 40.14, a current ratio of 40.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Zurich Insurance Group has a one year low of $32.76 and a one year high of $44.63. The firm has a market cap of $67.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.40 and a beta of 0.54.

Zurich Insurance Group AG is a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance products and related services. It operates through the following segments: Property and Casualty Regions, Life Regions, Farmers, Group Functions and Operations, and Non-Core Businesses. The Property and Casualty Regions segment provides motor, home and commercial products and services for individuals, as well as small and large businesses on both a local and global basis.

Featured Story: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Zurich Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zurich Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.