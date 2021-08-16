Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC Buys Shares of 499 Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC bought a new stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 499 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,092,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BKNG. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in shares of Booking in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Booking in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Booking in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CenterStar Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Booking by 100.6% in the 1st quarter. CenterStar Asset Management LLC now owns 12 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Booking in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 85.98% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on Booking from $3,000.00 to $2,850.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Barclays raised their price target on Booking from $2,710.00 to $2,740.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. BTIG Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Booking in a report on Friday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Booking from $2,675.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Booking from $2,345.00 to $2,375.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2,487.24.

NASDAQ BKNG opened at $2,203.42 on Monday. Booking Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,589.00 and a fifty-two week high of $2,516.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.47 billion, a PE ratio of 219.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2,215.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.05.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported ($2.55) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.69) by $0.14. Booking had a return on equity of 3.32% and a net margin of 5.77%. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($10.81) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 242.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 42.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,173.00, for a total value of $397,659.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,369,556. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

