Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC Invests $5.16 Million in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 27,510 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,159,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of GPN. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC bought a new stake in Global Payments in the first quarter valued at about $137,518,000. Sculptor Capital LP bought a new stake in Global Payments in the first quarter valued at about $104,623,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Global Payments by 108.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 948,126 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $191,124,000 after acquiring an additional 492,853 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC increased its stake in Global Payments by 65.6% in the first quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,210,034 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $243,919,000 after acquiring an additional 479,497 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Global Payments by 10.9% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,423,916 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $891,772,000 after acquiring an additional 436,041 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GPN opened at $171.41 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $187.47. Global Payments Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $153.33 and a fifty-two week high of $220.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.14. Global Payments had a net margin of 10.83% and a return on equity of 7.70%. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.31 earnings per share. Global Payments’s revenue was up 40.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Global Payments Inc. will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Global Payments announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Monday, August 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to buy up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This is a positive change from Global Payments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.98%.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey Steven Sloan bought 2,946 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $169.87 per share, with a total value of $500,437.02. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 291,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,477,015.68. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.86, for a total transaction of $96,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,016,309.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders purchased 5,186 shares of company stock worth $898,925 over the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Global Payments from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 price target on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Global Payments from $231.00 to $233.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Global Payments from $216.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $218.25.

About Global Payments

Global Payments, Inc engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally.

