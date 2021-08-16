Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC Trims Position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC lessened its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) by 43.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,386 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,814 shares during the quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $3,717,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MELI. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 240.0% during the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MercadoLibre in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 216.7% in the 1st quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 19 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the period. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in shares of MercadoLibre in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of MercadoLibre in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. 74.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,824.00 to $2,050.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. TheStreet raised MercadoLibre from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays increased their target price on MercadoLibre from $2,000.00 to $2,100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $2,019.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on MercadoLibre from $2,150.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. MercadoLibre presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,927.72.

In other news, Director Emiliano Calemzuk purchased 170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, June 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $876.75 per share, for a total transaction of $149,047.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of MercadoLibre stock opened at $1,851.60 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,558.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,969.79 and a beta of 1.49. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 1-year low of $959.87 and a 1-year high of $2,020.00.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $1.28. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. MercadoLibre had a positive return on equity of 5.55% and a negative net margin of 0.02%. The company’s revenue was up 93.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.11 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

MercadoLibre, Inc engages in the provision of online commerce platform with focus on e-commerce and its related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Venezuela, and Other Countries. The firm provides users a mechanism for buying, selling and paying as well as collecting, generating leads, and comparing lists through e-commerce transactions.

