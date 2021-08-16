Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYNE) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.23 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYNE) to report earnings per share of ($0.23) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Zynerba Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.21) and the lowest is ($0.25). Zynerba Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($0.31) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25.8%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Zynerba Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($1.07) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.56) to ($0.85). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($1.26) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.91) to ($0.99). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Zynerba Pharmaceuticals.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZYNE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.03).

ZYNE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Zynerba Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.20.

Shares of ZYNE traded down $0.02 on Monday, reaching $4.07. 23,484 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,058,594. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.00. The firm has a market cap of $167.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.66 and a beta of 2.41. Zynerba Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $3.15 and a 12 month high of $9.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. AdvisorShares Investments LLC increased its position in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 152.0% in the first quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 1,537,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,150,000 after purchasing an additional 927,494 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 70.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,875,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,924,000 after buying an additional 773,343 shares during the last quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd lifted its holdings in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 899.9% in the first quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 721,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,355,000 after buying an additional 649,418 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 704.6% in the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 307,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,428,000 after acquiring an additional 268,880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 176.1% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 356,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,658,000 after acquiring an additional 227,624 shares during the last quarter. 18.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage specialty pharmaceutical company. It focuses on developing pharmaceutically-produced transdermal cannabinoid therapies for rare and near-rare neuropsychiatric disorders. It improves the lives of patients and their families living with severe, chronic health conditions, including Fragile X syndrome, autism spectrum disorder, 22q11.2 deletion syndrome, and a heterogeneous group of rare and ultra-rare epilepsies known as developmental and epileptic encephalopathies.

