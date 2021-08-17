-$0.05 Earnings Per Share Expected for Check-Cap Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHEK) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Check-Cap Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHEK) will post earnings per share of ($0.05) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Check-Cap’s earnings. Check-Cap reported earnings of ($0.09) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 44.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Check-Cap will report full-year earnings of ($0.20) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.20) to ($0.19). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.17) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.18) to ($0.15). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Check-Cap.

Check-Cap (NASDAQ:CHEK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The medical research company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01).

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CHEK. Zacks Investment Research lowered Check-Cap from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on Check-Cap from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Check-Cap during the 1st quarter worth about $560,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Check-Cap during the 4th quarter worth about $125,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Check-Cap during the 2nd quarter worth about $630,000. CVI Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Check-Cap during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,346,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Check-Cap during the 1st quarter worth about $108,000. 2.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHEK opened at $1.02 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $47.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.55 and a beta of -0.49. Check-Cap has a 12-month low of $0.24 and a 12-month high of $4.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.29.

Check-Cap Ltd., a clinical stage medical diagnostics company, engages in the development of a capsule-based system that utilizes low-dose X-rays to scan the inner lining of the colon for precancerous polyps, and other structural abnormalities in Israel. Its C-Scan system consists of C-Scan Cap, an X-ray scanning capsule, which is designed to measure, collect, and transmit structural information; C-Scan Track, a disposable system attached to the patient's back via biocompatible adhesive skin patches; and C-Scan View software, a client/server-based application that enables procedure data download from the C-Scan Track, data analysis and report generation.

