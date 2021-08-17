$0.06 Earnings Per Share Expected for PHX Minerals Inc. (NYSE:PHX) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that PHX Minerals Inc. (NYSE:PHX) will post earnings of $0.06 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for PHX Minerals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.08 and the lowest is $0.04. PHX Minerals reported earnings per share of $0.02 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 200%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, December 9th.

On average, analysts expect that PHX Minerals will report full-year earnings of $0.18 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.17 to $0.18. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.17 to $0.31. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow PHX Minerals.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PHX shares. Northland Securities started coverage on PHX Minerals in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $4.00 price target for the company. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of PHX Minerals in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities started coverage on PHX Minerals in a research report on Friday, May 14th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2.93.

PHX stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.60. 280,018 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 321,815. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.32. PHX Minerals has a 52-week low of $1.36 and a 52-week high of $4.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of $79.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.29 and a beta of 1.14.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 26th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 25th. PHX Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.00%.

In other PHX Minerals news, major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc purchased 77,065 shares of PHX Minerals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.00 per share, with a total value of $231,195.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders purchased 211,802 shares of company stock valued at $604,713 in the last three months. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in PHX Minerals during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in PHX Minerals during the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in PHX Minerals during the second quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in PHX Minerals during the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in PHX Minerals during the second quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.30% of the company’s stock.

PHX Minerals Inc operates as a natural gas and oil mineral company in the United States. The company produces and sells natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. It owns approximately 253,000 net mineral acres principally located in Oklahoma, North Dakota, Texas, New Mexico, and Arkansas. As of September 30, 2020, it had proved reserves of 57.7 Bcfe.

