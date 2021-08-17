$0.09 Earnings Per Share Expected for Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) will post $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Zscaler’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.08 and the highest is $0.13. Zscaler reported earnings of $0.05 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 80%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, September 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Zscaler will report full-year earnings of $0.47 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.47 to $0.51. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.38 to $0.71. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Zscaler.

Get Zscaler alerts:

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.08. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 36.46% and a negative net margin of 38.30%. The firm had revenue of $176.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.07 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 59.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Zscaler from $245.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on Zscaler from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Barclays upped their price objective on Zscaler from $190.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Zscaler from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Loop Capital cut shares of Zscaler from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $250.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Zscaler presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $227.73.

In other Zscaler news, Director Karen Blasing sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $195,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,763 shares in the company, valued at $538,785. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Amit Sinha sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.27, for a total transaction of $1,352,890.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 276,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,379,627.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 152,471 shares of company stock valued at $32,241,302 over the last 90 days. 21.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tarbox Family Office Inc. increased its position in shares of Zscaler by 370.4% during the second quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. CKW Financial Group purchased a new stake in Zscaler in the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Zscaler in the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Zscaler by 300.0% in the second quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Zscaler by 128.6% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. 37.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ ZS opened at $243.43 on Tuesday. Zscaler has a twelve month low of $120.34 and a twelve month high of $249.71. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $226.02. The stock has a market cap of $33.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -141.53 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 3.02.

About Zscaler

Zscaler, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based internet security platform. It provides four integrated and comprehensive solutions to customers using cloud platform, the Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange. The firm offers Zcaler internet access, private access, and platform. The company was founded by Jay Chaudhry and K.

Read More: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Zscaler (ZS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Zscaler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zscaler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.