-$0.12 EPS Expected for DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.12) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for DHT’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.10) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.14). DHT posted earnings per share of $0.33 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 136.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DHT will report full-year earnings of ($0.11) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.20) to ($0.04). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.38 to $0.70. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow DHT.

Get DHT alerts:

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DHT. DNB Markets restated a “hold” rating and set a $6.60 price objective on shares of DHT in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DHT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of DHT from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $8.50 target price on shares of DHT in a research report on Sunday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of DHT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $6.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.20.

Shares of NYSE DHT opened at $5.42 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.87. DHT has a 1 year low of $4.52 and a 1 year high of $6.84. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $925.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.90 and a beta of -0.23.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be paid a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. DHT’s payout ratio is currently 9.20%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Frontier Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in DHT by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 80,334 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $476,000 after buying an additional 2,001 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in DHT by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 16,272 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 2,704 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in DHT by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 428,119 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,778,000 after purchasing an additional 2,816 shares during the period. Intersect Capital LLC grew its position in DHT by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 24,665 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 2,935 shares during the last quarter. Finally, One Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of DHT by 6.0% in the first quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 53,935 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 3,071 shares during the period. 49.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About DHT

DHT Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of a fleet of crude oil tankers. It operates through its integrated management companies in Monaco, Singapore, and Oslo, Norway. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Further Reading: Upside/Downside

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on DHT (DHT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for DHT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DHT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.