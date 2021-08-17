-$0.25 EPS Expected for DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) will post earnings of ($0.25) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for DoorDash’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.19) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.32). The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DoorDash will report full-year earnings of ($0.99) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.07) to ($0.89). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.62) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.90) to ($0.02). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover DoorDash.

Get DoorDash alerts:

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion.

DASH has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on DoorDash from $160.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $160.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Truist Securities upgraded shares of DoorDash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of DoorDash from $195.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $184.26.

In other DoorDash news, Director Stanley Tang sold 3,401 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.72, for a total value of $464,984.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Fast (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 8,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.25, for a total value of $1,058,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,295,472 shares of company stock valued at $1,251,384,629 over the last quarter. 15.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DASH. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in DoorDash during the second quarter worth approximately $1,098,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DoorDash during the 2nd quarter valued at $15,178,000. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DoorDash during the 2nd quarter worth $5,236,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of DoorDash during the 2nd quarter worth $58,495,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of DoorDash by 259.3% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 40,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,238,000 after purchasing an additional 29,290 shares during the period. 72.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DASH opened at $187.67 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $175.36. DoorDash has a fifty-two week low of $110.13 and a fifty-two week high of $256.09. The company has a market capitalization of $61.15 billion and a P/E ratio of -25.40.

About DoorDash

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

Read More: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on DoorDash (DASH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for DoorDash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoorDash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.