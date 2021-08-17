$0.25 EPS Expected for HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HONE) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HONE) will announce $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for HarborOne Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.22 and the highest is $0.28. HarborOne Bancorp reported earnings of $0.22 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 13.6%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that HarborOne Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $1.15 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.11 to $1.19. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.90 to $1.25. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow HarborOne Bancorp.

Get HarborOne Bancorp alerts:

HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $54.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.70 million. HarborOne Bancorp had a net margin of 21.96% and a return on equity of 9.04%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered HarborOne Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th.

HONE opened at $13.78 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $759.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.58 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.03. HarborOne Bancorp has a 12-month low of $7.59 and a 12-month high of $15.49.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 14th were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 13th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. HarborOne Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.39%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 53.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,649,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,001,000 after buying an additional 919,950 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,633,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,414,000 after buying an additional 378,947 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 24.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,703,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,427,000 after buying an additional 338,330 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management bought a new position in shares of HarborOne Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,099,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,973,974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,529,000 after buying an additional 188,137 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.44% of the company’s stock.

About HarborOne Bancorp

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of co-operative banking services. It operates through the HarborOne Bank and HarborOne Mortgage segments. The HarborOne Bank segment consists primarily of interest earned on loans and investment securities and service charges on deposit accounts.

Read More: Quantitative Easing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on HarborOne Bancorp (HONE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for HarborOne Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HarborOne Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.