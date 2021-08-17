$0.26 EPS Expected for QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADA) This Quarter

Brokerages expect QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADA) to announce earnings of $0.26 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for QAD’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.27 and the lowest is $0.25. QAD reported earnings of $0.18 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 44.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that QAD will report full year earnings of $1.28 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.21 to $1.35. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.91 to $1.73. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover QAD.

QAD (NASDAQ:QADA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The software maker reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.20. The business had revenue of $82.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.99 million. QAD had a net margin of 4.20% and a return on equity of 9.38%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on QADA. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of QAD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. TheStreet lowered shares of QAD from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, William Blair cut shares of QAD from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. QAD currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:QADA opened at $87.14 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $83.71. The company has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 136.16 and a beta of 1.31. QAD has a one year low of $40.31 and a one year high of $87.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th were paid a $0.072 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $0.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.33%. QAD’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.73%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of QAD by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 813 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in QAD by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,678 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $581,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in QAD by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 3,993 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in QAD by 130.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 368 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in QAD by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,701 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the period. 45.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

QAD, Inc provides enterprise software solutions for global manufacturing companies primarily in the automotive, consumer products, food and beverage, technology, industrial products, and life sciences industries. Its applications provide critical functionality for managing manufacturing resources and operations within and beyond the enterprise, enabling global manufacturers to collaborate with their customers, suppliers and partners.

