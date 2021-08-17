$0.29 Earnings Per Share Expected for Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS) will post earnings of $0.29 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Sapiens International’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.30 and the lowest is $0.28. Sapiens International posted earnings of $0.27 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Sapiens International will report full year earnings of $1.15 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.13 to $1.16. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.26 to $1.31. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Sapiens International.

Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $115.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.50 million. Sapiens International had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 8.95%. Sapiens International’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.26 EPS.

SPNS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sapiens International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Sapiens International from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Sapiens International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:SPNS opened at $27.59 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.41 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.70. Sapiens International has a 12-month low of $24.30 and a 12-month high of $35.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.56.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SPNS. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Sapiens International by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 57,138 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,749,000 after buying an additional 3,858 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Sapiens International by 441.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 284,292 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,703,000 after purchasing an additional 231,805 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Sapiens International by 379.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 110,839 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,392,000 after purchasing an additional 87,744 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Sapiens International during the 4th quarter valued at about $213,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Sapiens International during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,777,000. 23.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sapiens International Corp. NV provides software solutions for the insurance industry. It offers core, end-to-end solutions to the global general insurance, property and casualty, life, pension and annuities, reinsurance and retirement markets, as well as business decision management software. The company was founded by Joseph Bolless and Ron Zuckerman in 1982 and is headquartered in Holon, Israel.

