-$0.30 EPS Expected for Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.30) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Thirteen analysts have provided estimates for Carvana’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.63) to $0.01. Carvana posted earnings of ($0.10) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 200%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Carvana.

Get Carvana alerts:

CVNA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Carvana from $326.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Carvana from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $303.00 to $306.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Carvana from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Carvana from $330.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Carvana from $280.00 to $283.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Carvana presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $335.88.

In other news, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 11,997 shares of Carvana stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.73, for a total value of $2,888,037.81. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $974,956.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Paul W. Breaux sold 5,000 shares of Carvana stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.00, for a total transaction of $1,870,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,497,958. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,593,231 shares of company stock worth $489,257,837. 10.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Carvana by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 65,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,700,000 after buying an additional 2,822 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Carvana in the first quarter worth about $5,437,000. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Carvana in the first quarter worth about $249,000. DnB Asset Management AS acquired a new position in shares of Carvana in the first quarter worth about $3,193,000. Finally, Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Carvana in the first quarter worth about $3,331,000. 50.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CVNA opened at $361.50 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $318.26. The firm has a market cap of $62.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -308.97 and a beta of 2.40. Carvana has a twelve month low of $158.25 and a twelve month high of $376.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 2.43.

Carvana Company Profile

Carvana Co is a holding company and an eCommerce platform, which engages in the buying of used cars and provision of different and convenient car buying experience. It operates through the following segments: Vehicle Sales; Wholesale Vehicle Sales; and Other Sales and Revenue. The Vehicle Sales segment consists of used vehicle to customers through website.

Featured Article: Upside/Downside Explanation

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Carvana (CVNA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Carvana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carvana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.