-$0.31 Earnings Per Share Expected for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) will announce earnings per share of ($0.31) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.30) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.33). Aurinia Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($0.28) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 10.7%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($1.33) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.40) to ($1.23). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.43) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.80) to ($0.11). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Aurinia Pharmaceuticals.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $6.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.98 million. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 36.98% and a negative net margin of 242.26%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Bloom Burton raised shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.33.

In other news, insider Michael Robert Martin sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.86, for a total value of $69,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 211,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,936,393.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 15,000 shares of company stock worth $218,150 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AUPH. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $178,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 550.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 812,324 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $11,234,000 after acquiring an additional 687,500 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 111,959 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,543,000 after buying an additional 12,700 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $525,000. Finally, DnB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 316.8% in the first quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 414,931 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,388,000 after buying an additional 315,378 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.48% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AUPH opened at $14.46 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.15 and a beta of 0.52. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $9.72 and a twelve month high of $20.50.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies to treat various diseases with unmet medical need in Japan and China. The company offers LUPKYNIS for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd.

