$0.32 EPS Expected for New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) will report earnings of $0.32 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for New York Community Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.34 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.28. New York Community Bancorp posted earnings of $0.23 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 39.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that New York Community Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $1.26 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.16 to $1.32. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.27 to $1.55. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for New York Community Bancorp.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.03. New York Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.86% and a net margin of 34.32%.

NYCB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on New York Community Bancorp from $11.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $10.98 price target (down from $14.00) on shares of New York Community Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded New York Community Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded New York Community Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.75.

In other New York Community Bancorp news, Director Ronald A. Rosenfeld acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.35 per share, for a total transaction of $247,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Lawrence J. Savarese acquired 3,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.71 per share, with a total value of $43,327.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NYCB. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in New York Community Bancorp by 40.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 31,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 8,981 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in New York Community Bancorp by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 13,246,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $139,748,000 after buying an additional 266,956 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in New York Community Bancorp by 383.8% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 40,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 31,853 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in New York Community Bancorp by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 121,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,527,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its holdings in New York Community Bancorp by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 607,846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,671,000 after buying an additional 3,164 shares during the last quarter. 55.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE NYCB opened at $12.63 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.55. New York Community Bancorp has a twelve month low of $7.72 and a twelve month high of $13.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.44, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, August 7th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.38%. New York Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 78.16%.

New York Community Bancorp

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for New York Community Bank that provides banking products and services in Metro New York, New Jersey, Ohio, Florida, and Arizona. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

