$0.49 EPS Expected for Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSET) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSET) will announce earnings of $0.49 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Bassett Furniture Industries’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.50 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.48. Bassett Furniture Industries posted earnings per share of $0.22 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 122.7%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bassett Furniture Industries will report full-year earnings of $2.11 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.09 to $2.12. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.13 to $2.27. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Bassett Furniture Industries.

Bassett Furniture Industries (NASDAQ:BSET) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 30th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.25. Bassett Furniture Industries had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 11.89%. The firm had revenue of $124.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.21 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bassett Furniture Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 5th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Bassett Furniture Industries by 24,140.0% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207 shares during the period. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in Bassett Furniture Industries during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its stake in Bassett Furniture Industries by 134.5% during the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 978 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Bassett Furniture Industries during the first quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries during the second quarter worth approximately $76,000. Institutional investors own 52.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BSET opened at $23.44 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.21. Bassett Furniture Industries has a 12 month low of $9.13 and a 12 month high of $37.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $229.67 million, a PE ratio of 12.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.87.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This is a positive change from Bassett Furniture Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. Bassett Furniture Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 116.67%.

Bassett Furniture Industries Company Profile

Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated engages in the manufacture, marketing, and retail of home furnishings in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Wholesale, Retail Â-company-owned Stores, and Logistical Services. The company engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, sale, and distribution of furniture products to a network of company-owned retail stores and licensee-owned stores, and independent furniture retailers; and wood and upholstery operations.

