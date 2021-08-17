$0.56 EPS Expected for Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) will post $0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Floor & Decor’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.74 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.48. Floor & Decor also posted earnings per share of $0.56 during the same quarter last year. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Floor & Decor will report full-year earnings of $2.49 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.29 to $2.86. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.67 to $3.10. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Floor & Decor.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.11. Floor & Decor had a net margin of 9.33% and a return on equity of 24.89%.

FND has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. lifted their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $107.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $133.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Floor & Decor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.53.

In related news, EVP David Victor Christopherson sold 2,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.99, for a total transaction of $255,233.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 45,820 shares in the company, valued at $5,452,121.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Trevor Lang sold 1,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.95, for a total transaction of $126,355.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 169,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,629,363.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 181,163 shares of company stock valued at $21,363,077. 3.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 2.2% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 373,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,693,000 after purchasing an additional 8,203 shares in the last quarter. Baskin Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Floor & Decor during the second quarter worth $24,138,000. Two Creeks Capital Management LP raised its position in Floor & Decor by 2.2% during the first quarter. Two Creeks Capital Management LP now owns 2,000,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,972,000 after acquiring an additional 43,143 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Floor & Decor by 4.8% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,246,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,476,000 after acquiring an additional 101,911 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 125.9% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 6,014 shares during the last quarter. 89.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:FND opened at $117.70 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of $12.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.08, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.91. Floor & Decor has a 52 week low of $67.38 and a 52 week high of $128.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $109.42.

About Floor & Decor

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of hard surface flooring and related accessories. It provides wood, stone, and flooring products. Its products include vinyl, laminate, and tiles with materials installation for living rooms, kitchen, bathrooms, and walls. The company was founded by George Vincent West in 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

